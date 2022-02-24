Dfyn Network Hits Market Cap of $7.73 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 87,786,396 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

