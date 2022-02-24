Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,102.31 ($55.79).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.48) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($42.16) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($64.87) to GBX 4,800 ($65.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th.

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,583 ($48.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.90). The firm has a market cap of £83.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,819.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,709.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($51.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($11,246.35). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,104,750.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

