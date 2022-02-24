Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $12,016.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001434 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,666,642 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.