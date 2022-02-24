Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Up 2.7%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.45). 1,732,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,138,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

