Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Achieves Market Cap of $619,539.54

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $619,539.54 and $4,391.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,525,131 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

