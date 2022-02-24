Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $132.23 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

