DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Earnings Results

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 4,911,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,622. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $13,981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 526,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

