DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Earnings Results

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
NYSE DBRG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 4,911,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,622. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.