Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $164,181.59 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.06 or 0.06778606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00269766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.84 or 0.00774789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00068882 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00386520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00215219 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,454,703 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

