DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

