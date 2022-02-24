Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $479.50

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 479.50 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.85), with a volume of 69017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £252.16 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.80.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

