Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $479.50

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 479.50 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.85), with a volume of 69017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.90).
The stock has a market capitalization of £252.16 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.80.
Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)
