Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $961,668.93 and $391.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00103641 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

