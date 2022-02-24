Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,332 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of MongoDB worth $43,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,840,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Natixis bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,283,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MDB opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

