Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 41,470 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.13% of Schneider National worth $45,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2,869.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 332,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 94.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.