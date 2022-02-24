Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.72% of Hawaiian worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.