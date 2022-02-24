Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of WEX worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WEX by 11.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $1,830,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in WEX by 2,039.5% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 145.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

