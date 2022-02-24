Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $43,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

