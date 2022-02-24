Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

