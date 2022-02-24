Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.87 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $45,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

