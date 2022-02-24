Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Globus Medical worth $45,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 131.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Globus Medical by 183.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

