Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 72,372 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.65% of Innoviva worth $42,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 207,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

