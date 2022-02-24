Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 196,993 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.56% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $45,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a PE ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

