Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 226,508 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 226,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of EchoStar worth $44,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.