Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 460,138 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of SiriusPoint worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after buying an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 281,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

