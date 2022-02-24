Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,059 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.06% of Caleres worth $43,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Caleres by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

