Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 791,901 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 791,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.15% of SFL worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

