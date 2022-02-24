Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,897 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.59% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

