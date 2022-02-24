Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 404,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 162,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.