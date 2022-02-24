DinoSwap Price Hits $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $73,292.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,007,741 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

