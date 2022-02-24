Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $1,622,014 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.