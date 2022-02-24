Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.79

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.79 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 302.30 ($4.11). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.08), with a volume of 2,139,138 shares changing hands.

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 307 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.68) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.79.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

