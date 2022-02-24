Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

SOXS opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 617,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

