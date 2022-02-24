Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 109286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

