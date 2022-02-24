Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000.

