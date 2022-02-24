disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $104,775.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,003,884 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

