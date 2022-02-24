Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,380 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 512,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.