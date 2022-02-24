Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 16,233,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.