Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 16,233,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.