Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Down 8.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

