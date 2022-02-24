Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$3.07. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 151,325 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.