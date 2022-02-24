DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 110,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,537. The company has a market cap of $657.25 million, a PE ratio of 390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

