DMScript One Day Volume Hits $33.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $94,705.32 and approximately $33.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

