DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,371.20 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. DMScript has a market cap of $101,371.20 and approximately $36.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.