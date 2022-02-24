DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $172,143,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.36, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

