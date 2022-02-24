DODO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.53 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $46.93 million and $54.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00107772 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.