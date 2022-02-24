Dogecoin Price Down 11.4% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.35 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00272148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

