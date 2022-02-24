Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.34

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.34 and traded as high as C$64.92. Dollarama shares last traded at C$64.27, with a volume of 633,015 shares trading hands.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.34.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

