Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.89

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

