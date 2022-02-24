DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,983 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $9.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

