DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,787 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,787 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $2,167,727.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DASH stock traded up $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

