Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.49. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 863 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $521.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.