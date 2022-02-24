Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $792.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

