Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 1414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $792.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.